Will Smith, 53, seemed to make the best of his night after his big Oscar win and the HUGE slap across the face he administered to Chris Rock at The Oscars, shaking the entire room. The actor was seen hours later dancing to his musical hits, Oscar in hand, in celebration of the night.

Will Smith And Family Attends Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars After-Party Following Chris Rock Slap

Following his eventful night at the Dolby Theater in Hollyweird, Will, Jada, and their three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, attended Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party at Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

In case you missed it, Will beelined to slap Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the presenter made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, hair. Oscar viewers were stunned by Will; they initially thought that the situation was scripted.

Smith later took the stage to accept his Oscar, confirming the shocking moment had not been planned—he apologized to the Academy as he wept. “I hope the Academy invites me back,” Smith said.

‘Best Actor’ Will Smith Says ‘It’s All Love’ At Oscars Post Celebration

Inside the star-studded party, Variety Senior writer Marc Malkin says he spoke to Will while he carried around his “Best Actor” trophy and the actor said: “it’s all love” after the Oscars incident involving Chris Rock.

“Asked Will Smith how he’s doing, and he said, ‘It’s all love,’” Malkin shared with four pictures of Smith clenching his golden statue.

Will Smith Danced To ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ & ‘Summertime’ After Slapping Chris Rock

Inside the party, a circle of family and supporters of Will Smith surrounded him as the DJ switched up the tunes to some of his most significant records. The Oscar winner gripped his trophy while shimmying to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and “Summertime.”

Jaden Smith Shows Father Will Smith Support After Chris Rock Chaos

In related news, Jaden Smith seemed to fully support his dad’s action earlier in the night, which points to why Will probably felt comfortable celebrating outside after his Oscar slap and win.

“And That’s How We Do It,” the 23-year-old tweeted.

