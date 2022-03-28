Bossip Video

The 94th annual Academy Awards was a night to remember, and not just because of the unforgettable incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The ceremony kicked off on Sunday, March 27, but the festivities were happening all weekend long. On Friday, March 25, Denzel Washington presented his colleague and friend, Samuel L. Jackson, with his first Academy Award of Merit at the 12th annual Governors Awards.

“When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is gonna be cherished,” Jackson told the audience as he accepted his award.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose made history last night as the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of color to take home an Oscar with her win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Summer of Soul director and executive producer Questlove won his first Oscar last night, saying the win was not about him, but “about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain.”

Will Smith ended up taking home the award for Best Actor, perfectly tying in the Chris Rock incident and explaining his commitment to protecting his family–just like the role he won for, King Richard.

While The Power of the Dog led the nominations this year, receiving 12 nods, the Netflix film only won Best Director for Jane Campion. CODA ended up taking the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

There were also some mesmerizing performances on Sunday, most notably, a surprise performance from none other than Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper joined Becky G, Luis Fonsi, and the cast of Encanto for a remix to the popular track, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Of course, nothing can beat the way the show was started: with a live performance from Beyoncé at a tennis court in Compton, honoring the city that raised Serena and Venus Williams. She performed her song, “Be Alive” from King Richard, even bringing her daughter Blue Ivy along to perform some choreography alongside the rest of her dancers.

The ceremony also included a performance from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, who ended up taking home the award for Best Original Song, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra.

Check out a full list of winners from the 94th Academy Awards down below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick…tick…BOOM!

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Down to Joy” from Belfast

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold