The 94th annual Academy Awards was a night to remember, and not just because of the unforgettable incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.
The ceremony kicked off on Sunday, March 27, but the festivities were happening all weekend long. On Friday, March 25, Denzel Washington presented his colleague and friend, Samuel L. Jackson, with his first Academy Award of Merit at the 12th annual Governors Awards.
“When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is gonna be cherished,” Jackson told the audience as he accepted his award.
West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose made history last night as the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of color to take home an Oscar with her win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Summer of Soul director and executive producer Questlove won his first Oscar last night, saying the win was not about him, but “about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain.”
Will Smith ended up taking home the award for Best Actor, perfectly tying in the Chris Rock incident and explaining his commitment to protecting his family–just like the role he won for, King Richard.
While The Power of the Dog led the nominations this year, receiving 12 nods, the Netflix film only won Best Director for Jane Campion. CODA ended up taking the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.
There were also some mesmerizing performances on Sunday, most notably, a surprise performance from none other than Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper joined Becky G, Luis Fonsi, and the cast of Encanto for a remix to the popular track, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Of course, nothing can beat the way the show was started: with a live performance from Beyoncé at a tennis court in Compton, honoring the city that raised Serena and Venus Williams. She performed her song, “Be Alive” from King Richard, even bringing her daughter Blue Ivy along to perform some choreography alongside the rest of her dancers.
The ceremony also included a performance from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, who ended up taking home the award for Best Original Song, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra.
Check out a full list of winners from the 94th Academy Awards down below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick…tick…BOOM!
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Down to Joy” from Belfast
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.