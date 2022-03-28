Bossip Video

The 94th annual Academy Awards was a night to remember, and not just because of the unforgettable incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The ceremony kicked off on Sunday, March 27, but the festivities were happening all weekend long. On Friday, March 25, Denzel Washington presented his colleague and friend, Samuel L. Jackson, with his first Academy Award of Merit at the 12th annual Governors Awards.

“When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is gonna be cherished,” Jackson told the audience as he accepted his award.

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose made history last night as the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of color to take home an Oscar with her win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Summer of Soul director and executive producer Questlove won his first Oscar last night, saying the win was not about him, but “about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain.”

Will Smith ended up taking home the award for Best Actor, perfectly tying in the Chris Rock incident and explaining his commitment to protecting his family–just like the role he won for, King Richard.

While The Power of the Dog led the nominations this year, receiving 12 nods, the Netflix film only won Best Director for Jane Campion. CODA ended up taking the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

ABC's Coverage Of The 94th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: ABC / Getty

There were also some mesmerizing performances on Sunday, most notably, a surprise performance from none other than Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper joined Becky G, Luis Fonsi, and the cast of Encanto for a remix to the popular track, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Of course, nothing can beat the way the show was started: with a live performance from Beyoncé at a tennis court in Compton, honoring the city that raised Serena and Venus Williams. She performed her song, “Be Alive” from King Richard, even bringing her daughter Blue Ivy along to perform some choreography alongside the rest of her dancers.

The ceremony also included a performance from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, who ended up taking home the award for Best Original Song, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra.

Check out a full list of winners from the 94th Academy Awards down below:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA 
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard 
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye 
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story 
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog 
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast 
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto 
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul 
Writing With Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball 
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune 
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick…tick…BOOM!

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune 
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Down to Joy” from Belfast
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die 
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Costume Design

Cruella 
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye 
House of Gucci

Production Design

Dune 
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune 
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper 

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye 
On My Mind
Please Hold

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
