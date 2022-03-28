Bossip Video

Welp.

Everyone and their mamas had an opinion about what happened when Will Smith decided to enter the Oscars stage and slap Chris Rock in the face after making a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense. Unfortunately for some, like “Queen and Slim” actress Jodie Turner-Smith, their opinions left them open to ridicule on social media.

Fans reminded the star that she’d been attached to more supposedly “embarrassing” headlines in the past, depending on who you ask.

Jodie Turner-Smith Had ‘Second-Hand’ Embarrassment After Will Smith Oscars Chaos

The 34-year-old actress, who is married to Joshua Jackson, 43, used her keyboard and Twitter account to share her initial reaction to the controversial moment on Twitter. Taken aback about Academy Award winner Will Smith slapping Oscars presenter Chris Rock — like most folks who saw it — the British actress revealed she felt “second-hand” embarrassment over the ordeal.

“And as far as *that incident* goes…..” Turner-Smith wrote, referring to the infamous slap televised worldwide, adding that she was “processing” the incident hours later.

“I am still processing. I have second hand embarrassment for all involved.”

Jodie Turner Smith’s Tweet About Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Stirs Adverse Reactions

Replies to Jodie’s tweet poured in and several accused the actress of being more “embarrassing” for proposing to her husband, Joshua Jackson.

In 2021, Jackson told Jimmy Fallon that the couple was spending New Year’s Eve in Nicaragua when during a beautiful moment on the beach, Jodie asked him to marry her.

He said, “She was quite adamant and she was right, this is the best decision I ever made.”





Critics of Jodie’s reaction to the Oscars incident used the proposal moment against her and accused the actress, who is very clearly married to a white man, of using “respectability politics” to justify her concern about Will’s outburst.

“You were one your knees proposing to a white man twice and THIS embarrasses you?” one user wrote.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, touched on respectability in reaction to Will Smith’s moment at the Oscars, calling out folks who think the actor made all “Black people look bad.”

Anybody who thinks “Black people look bad” after the #Oscars already thought Black people look bad. Respectability doesn’t cure racism.

Jodie was nailed by naysayers for her tweet for allegedly preaching “respectability” while being married interracially—and things only got worse from there.

Thankfully Jodie has tough skin and knows how a tweet can turn into something nasty, especially for a celebrity like herself. In response to the 800 plus quote tweets ridiculing her, the actress responded:

Reading some of you lots tweets kmt (kissing my teeth).

What do YOU think? Did Jodie Turner-Smith deserved backlash for her Will Smith tweet?