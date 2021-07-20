Romantic Or Nah? Joshua Jackson Reveals Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed To Him During Romantic New Year’s Eve Beach Stroll

Ladies, would you ever ask your man to marry you?

During a “Tonight Show” appearance to promote his latest project, “Dr. Death,” actor Joshua Jackson revealed his wife was actually the one to propose. After talking about the couple’s adorable young daughter, Jimmy Fallon asked Jackson whether he and his actor wife Jodie Turner-Smith always knew they were destined to be married and Jackson replied, “I knew the moment she asked me.”

He went on to describe how the couple were spending New Year’s Eve in Nicaragua, when during a beautiful moment on the beach Turner-Smith asked him to marry her. He said, “She was quite adamant and she was right, this is the best decision I ever made.” Jackson took off his ring and held it up to show off to Fallon and the audience.







Jackson’s current project “Dr. Death” is currently streaming on Peacock. Jodie Turner-Smith made headlines last week after she became the target of a jewelry thief her first trip to the Cannes film festival.

In case you’re new to BOSSIP we’re utterly obsessed with Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. We already know there are bound to be some folks who don’t agree with her decision to propose but clearly they are happy and it worked for them.

If they like it, we love it!