Latto celebrates the release of her new album 777 by dropping the visual for her intro, Part 1 and 2, while on her Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

Latto is having a defining moment in her career that will establish her place in hip-hop for years to come.

With Latto, there is no doubt she’s put the work in to get to the moment she’s at today. She’s been rapping almost half of her life and most of that has been right in front of us.

Recently, her track “Big Energy” turned into a slow burn and heated up on the charts week after week. This weekend, she announced none other than Mariah Carey would be on the remix along with DJ Khaled. We don’t have to tell you how huge of a look that is in itself and the impact it will have on the charts. We all know Mariah doesn’t just work with anyone, so this is a big look for Latto and Mariah, as well.

Latto’s album 777 was released last weekend and the reception has been insanely positive, with the Intro setting the tone for the album. To celebrate the release, the ATL native dropped the visual for the intro tracks and gives a look at her life on tour.

