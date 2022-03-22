‘777’ SZN

Big Latto has Twitter ablaze with her star-studded tracklist for sophomore album ‘777’ featuring Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, 21 Savage, and a mystery guest that many fans believe is Nicki Minaj.

The upcoming album continues to stir up buzz after the ‘Big Energy’ rapper revealed that an unnamed artist on her album didn’t want to clear their feature because she wouldn’t give into his advances.

Latto said there is a male feature on her album & he gave her a hard time clearing the track because she wouldn’t sleep with him. pic.twitter.com/r6fQLVoQN4 — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) March 18, 2022

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she asked during her now viral interview with Big Boy. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

But despite how uncomfortable the situation made her, Latto decided to keep the verse on her project.

“I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice,” she explained. “So I was backed into a corner, like, bullied. But I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know like the label didn’t [step up]; they say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business,’ or whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers, like I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

While she didn’t reveal who the feature was, many believed it was Kodak who behaved unprofessionally in her DMs.

I know Latto talking about Kodak Black cuz Dream Doll tried it a month ago lol pic.twitter.com/SWxRZEu8AE — muliani (@MulianiEnt) March 19, 2022

However, Kodak clapped back at the claims that sent social media into a frenzy.

That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A Nigga Name On Dat Shit Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A Nigga Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Shit Homie — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 22, 2022

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N*gga Name On Dat Sh*t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N*gga Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Sh*t Homie”

Do you think Kodak was the culprit? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over her tracklist on the flip.