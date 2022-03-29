Bossip Video

The former college sweethearts are calling their marriage quits.

According to TMZ, “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson’s wife filed for divorce on March 25 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The outlet reports that 49-year-old Alvina Stewart requested spousal support in court documents and requested for her attorney fees to be paid by Anthony, 51. Stewart wants their accumulated assets and property to be divided later. The court document reflects their official date of separation as “TBD”, adds TMZ.

The ex-lovers who met at Howard University have been married since September 1999 and have two children together, Kyra Anderson, 26, and Nathan Anderson, 22.

Anthony Anderson Faced Sex Assault Allegations During 22 Year Marriage

The couple faced hiccups ahead of their split, with the “Law & Order” actor facing past sexual assault allegations.

In 2004 Anderson was accused of harassing a 25-year-old woman who worked as an extra on the set of his film “Hustle and Flow.” The actress claimed Anderson and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon “forced her to have sex with them” several times during production and attacked her in a movie trailer. The case was eventually dismissed with a judge calling the allegations “incredulous.”

“Anthony Anderson knew all along that when the truth came out, justice would be done and he would be completely exonerated of these false charges,” a spokesman for the actor said according to Action News 5. “He is, of course, both relieved and delighted by the judge’s decision to throw out what was so obviously a trumped-up case. That said, this has been a terrible ordeal for him and his family, and he is eager to put it behind him and move on with his life and career.”

This is the second time Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from Anthony Anderson. Previously, she filed for divorce in September 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their earlier split.

The couple eventually reconciled in 2017.

Are YOU shocked that Anthony and Alvina are calling their 22-year marriage quits?