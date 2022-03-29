Bossip Video

Okayyyyy, Monaco’s momma!

“The Real” co-host Jeanne Mai made her return to work after three months of maternity leave, and she did NOT come to play.

Jeannie rejoined Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton on stage, and of course, she dished a bit about motherhood now that she’s given birth to her baby girl, Monaco Mai Jenkins, with husband Jeezy.

“It’s so nice to be back and making some shmoney! I’m being serious,” Jeannie told her co-hosts. “No, I’m seriously saying I’ve missed you guys so much! It’s so good to be here.”

Jeannie wore a white fringe top with a sharp, angled bob and the beauty was complimented by Loni Love for her glam, fresh look. The 43-year-old said she felt “alive” after taking a break from the show.

Garcelle Beauvais: We missed you too. So, I want to know; it’s been three months into motherhood; how are you feeling? How are you dealing? Jeannie Mai Jenkins: I feel alive. Loni Love: You look great, though. Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Thank you. Thank you so much. Glam is fantastic; let’s give it up for glam, always. Everything a mom has ever said about being a mom, all the cliché things; you don’t know until it’s your own, you’ve never loved anything like this before, all those things have come true, and I feel it, and I understand. It’s beautiful. Loni Love: Well, you look great, and we’re happy you’re back! Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Thank you! Adrienne Houghton: Monaco’s mom is here, folks!





Motherhood is going well for Jeannie, and so is her marriage to “Trap Star” rapper Jeezy. The couple actually recently celebrated their first anniversary and have been hitting the town together.

Jeannie shared a post from their night out at a casino on her Instagram page with them wearing matching ensembles, referring to her hubby as “zaddy.”

“Mama and Zaddy’s night out.”

Mama is pretty hot, too. We see you, Jeannie!

In another post, she marked 365 days of marital bliss to her ATL rapper husband.

“It’s not about finding someone who’s perfect. It’s about finding someone who can match your level of commitment. […] My life began on March 27, 2021,” Jeannie captioned a post to Jeezy.

Jeezy also followed suit with a post of his own.

“Everything Is Better With You. Everything Has Been Better Since You. Happy Anniversary Mrs. Jenkins,” wrote Jeezy.

Happy anniversary to the Jenkins!