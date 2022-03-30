Amy Schumer Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars

Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars is going to be a topic of conversation for the rest of the year. Hell, probably the rest of our lives. Everyone has an opinion that they want people to hear and a great many of those people lack the ability to talk about the entire situation in a nuanced and thoughtful way.

Enter Amy Schumer, the Oscars co-host and habitual line-stepper who often finds herself mired in controversy of her own doing. This yesterday morning, the comedian took to Instagram to reveal how “triggered” and “traumatized” she was after seeing her friend get introduced to a gentlemanly hand gesture across his face.

Per usual, this white woman has found a way to make this about herself. We’re sure that the “it’s just a joke” crowd will be up-in-arms defending her from backlash and calling everyone sensitive but this is all par for the course especially for Schumer.

If Amy said anything that would possibly invoke a chuckle it’s the fact that she’s “proud of herself” after enduring such a terrible thing that didn’t even happen to her.