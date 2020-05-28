Diddy Got CLOWNED For Hosting a “Family Meeting” On Race Relations And Inviting Sentient Big Toe Amy Schumer To Speak

Well, this is what we asked for, we guess. We want celebrities to speak up more and we guess we have to deal with the consequences or whatever. That includes Diddy who has been threatening to hold up the Black vote until Joe Biden comes up with some undefined policies for Black America. This is, of course, just a few years removed from him telling us to VOTE OR DIE for John Kerry.

On Wednesday night he called for a family meeting to discuss the state of race relations in America. Seems harmless enough, right? He had some real luminaries and important speakers involved but he also had some questionable guests including our buddy Mos Theft aka Shaun King. The biggest mistake he had was putting Amy Schumer on the show for some damn reason, especially considering she’s done things like this:

Why tf is Amy Schumer there for “the family meeting?” Does Diddy have amnesia because I still remember these tweets pic.twitter.com/wcCDFA0YM6 — mellowerix (@mellowerix1) May 28, 2020

Schumer hasn’t shown herself to be much of an ally and we aren’t sure how the hell she became part of a “family meeting.” Twitter was confused and frustrated by it all. Hit the flip to see it all…