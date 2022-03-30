Bossip Video

It’s finally here!!!! The highly-anticipated “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 trailer has arrived and it packs a MEAN punch. In it, we see the ladies filming without Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey but STILL bringing the drama.

As previously announced Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Drew Sidora all return and former “friend” Marlo Hampton is back, and this time, holding her very own peach.

#RHOA Season 14 Trailer

In the trailer Marlo is opening up about being a mother figure to her two nephews and also clashing with Kenya who calls her a “pitiful ho.”

Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joins as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman…

and she has a surprising blowup with Drew Sidora and tells her to “put some respect on her name.”

Speaking of Drew she likens someone to a “lap dog” and literally throws them a bone while saying, “Aaarf aaarf!”

As suspected, one of Kandi’s longtime pals, Monyetta Shaw appears this season as a friend. The mom of two children with Ne-Yo and a recent newlywed to her husband, Heath, is shown several times throughout the trailer and in official Bravo episodic images.

We also see that Kandi Vs. Marlo clash. “Kandi used to be a damn hoe, she f***ed everybody for free!” says Marlo in the trailer.

In a very surprising moment, Shereé Whitfield whose boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams has been released from jail sits down with Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida. Apollo who like Tyrone went to jail on fraud charges drops some tea about what the designer can possibly expect from her post-prison bae.

“When the guys come home, they just s*** all over their woman.”

Take a look below at the trailer exclusively premiered by LoveBScott.

#RHOA Season 14 Synopsis

An official Bravo synopsis of #RHOA season 14 notes what you can expect.

Kandi is “as driven as ever with ambitions to dominate music, Broadway, film, and television.”

Kandi’s son, Ace, has plans to follow in his mother’s footsteps and begins to act alongside Kandi. At home, Todd and Mama Joyce reignite old battles surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success.

As for Kenya, her “confidence shines bright after a whirlwind season dancing with the stars in Los Angeles and spending time in Turks & Caicos.”

Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Despite making peace last season, tensions rise between Kenya and Marlo, and with years of history, the two may never be able to see eye-to-eye.

Shereé is back and Chateau Shereé is complete! After years of anticipation, SHE by Shereé finally launches and the long-awaited Spring/Summer joggers hit the marketplace.

Her old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, but with a complicated past, the rekindling of their relationship doesn’t run according to plan.

Marlo “doesn’t a miss a beat when it comes to fashion, but finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews while facing the family’s hard times and growing pains.”

Her business, Lé Archive, is expanding, but not all the ladies are buying what she’s selling. Marlo and Kandi’s relationship is in question after an altercation goes below the belt.

Drew Sidora is back for her sophomore season and “returns with a major glow-up and new acting gigs and business ventures in the works.”

From broken trust and questionable assistants, Drew and her husband, Ralph, confront the strains in their relationship head-on through couples counseling.

Sanya Richards-Ross is joining the cast this season as a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist.

Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Fuller, Joye Chin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi and Tom Ciaccio serving as Executive Producers. Lizzie Spratt, James Brangert and Morris Thorpe serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres Sunday, May 1st at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Catch all prior seasons on Peacock.