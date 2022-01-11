Bossip Video

Official Real Housewife of Atlanta Marlo Hampton is on the way and the “diva” couldn’t be happier.

As previously reported after years of being bizarrely snubbed and only being a “friend of the show”, Marlo will make her debut as an official peach holder when the Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 14.

She’ll join fellow full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. Newbie/four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is also a full-time housewife.

Now Marlo’s letting fans in on the moment when she found out that she FINALLY was taking her rightful place in the cast.

Bravo captured the historic moment and the “newbie” recapped her feelings on what went down. According to Marlo, #RHOA producers personally surprised her with the big news by calling her while she was out at lunch to tell her that she “needed to return home immediately.”

When she got home and pulled into her garage, she wasn’t met with an emergency, however; it was actually her nephews as well as the show’s production team, and the show’s executive producers Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson on the phone.

The group then broke the big news to the stylish star.

“And then it’s like, production is in my garage with peach flowers,” Marlo shared in a Bravo insider clip. “And they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ It was an amazing feeling!”

Marlo added that while the production team and her nephews were elated about her full-time status, some fellow housewives haven’t been welcoming. [*cough* Kenya Moore]

According to Marlo, her full-time status has been a “dagger to the heart” for Kenya who she recently mutually unfollowed on social media…

“I’m here b***, move on Moore! Make room, diva!”

but Shereé Whitfield is excited that she’s onboard.

The two are clearly enjoying each other while filming and Sheree recently captioned a photo of them alongside Sanya Richards-Ross; “Andy’s Angels.”

Watch the moment that Marlo got her peach below.