Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin are set to headline the inaugural R&B Soul Picnic Festival in Atlanta.

Atlanta is home to several festivals, and it’s not just music–the city will give you fun ways to enjoy food, beer, music, art, and more. Piedmont Park is a beautiful venue with lots of free space and Music Midtown already delivers a massive festival for the city and now another one is on the way.

Founded by Jacob York and Ais York, the R&B Soul Picnic Festival is coming to Atlanta. The festival will take place on April 2 and April 3 at the Promenade in Piedmont Park.

The inaugural festival will be a healing experience during GRAMMY weekend to celebrate R&B and Mental Health Awareness. The festival is two days long and will be headlined by Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin. Joining the headliners will be an amazing set of DJs including DJ Baby Yu (Jeezy’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ Mars (Monica’s Official DJ), and more.

“This is a weekend to forget all your worries and troubles and come out, dance, and love being a part of a community again,” said founder Jacob York. “We wanted to build an inclusive festival where we can all escape and enjoy one another’s energy with a whole lot of amazing music. All are welcome with open hearts and open minds. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Select tickets are still available and you can get yours here.