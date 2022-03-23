Bossip Video

J Prince urges Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, and others to make their own awards show to compete with the Grammys.

The Grammys and Hip-Hop have had a strained relationship since the beginning of time. In 1989, Will Smith led the protest of the Grammys due to them overlooking certain artists and not airing Hip-Hop awards presentations.

Fast forward to 2022 and things haven’t changed. The Weekend is boycotting the Grammys, Drake withdrew his nominations and now, Kanye West has been pulled from the show. This seems to be a toxic relationship that is showing no signs of getting better anytime soon.

Yesterday, Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince offered his OG opinion on the situation at hand.

“I’ve been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture to their benefit up close and personal for the past 30 years,” J Prince said. “And all the artists, managers and executives would do is complain, but never have the nuts to come together to do anything about it.” “This is a slave master, punish a n*** mentality and act to remind us that no matter how much money we have, we’re still n***s in their eyes,” he continued. “So they cancel Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and many others over the years. This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring about change moving forward.”

J Prince says the situation is bigger than Trevor Noah and Kanye West and it’s time to come together and do something about it. Prince called on Kanye, The Weeknd, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and their peers to come together and perform together in Las Vegas during the Grammys and stream it on a platform at the same time as the show, that way it affects the show’s ratings.

Sometimes, you have to show how much power you hold to those turning a blind eye.

You can listen to J Prince’s entire courtesy call below.