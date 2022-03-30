Back in September, DJ Abby De La Rosa opened up about her planned maternity journey with Nick Cannon, now another one of the star’s baby mamas is similarly dishing on her relationship with The Masked Singer host.

30-year-old model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi sat down for a chat with E! News’ Daily Pop where she shared a few intimate details about her uhhhh….unconventional union….with the 41-year-old actor and comedian. Tiesi is expecting her first child with Cannon, making the famously fertile celeb a father of 8.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” Tiesi explained, noting how she and Cannon have had “a long history” for “almost a decade.”

If you remember, Tiesi used to be a Wild ‘N Out girl too.

“I think for me, my family, my relationship, that’s my business and I support everything and everyone involved and I’m just really excited to have my son,” the mother to be continued.

Tiesi admitted that although she has dated other people in the past, something has always made her “come back” to Cannon.

The savvy investor and business consultant was once married to football quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2018, although the two split a year later.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi detailed of her relationship with the Nickelodean alum. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people…’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.” Although their relationship is far from perfect, Tiesi said she loves the way that she and Cannon have been transparent about their expectations in terms of parenting together. As BOSSIP previously reported, the Wild ‘n Out creator shared the big news about his forthcoming baby with Tiesi on a Jan. 31 airing of The Nick Cannon Show. “It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” Cannon gushed, displaying a photo of his adorable gender reveal party with Tiesi. “Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he continued. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.”

Tiesi’s burgeoning baby bump was on full display earlier this week when the star shared photos from her beautiful maternity shoot. In her caption, the bustling travel enthusiast wrote a few touching words to her unborn son.

“My son.. you have already changed everything about me mentally, physically and spiritually,” the caption read. “I had no idea how much I needed you. You were the final puzzle piece. I will love you for eternity.”

So cute!

What do YOU think about Bre Tiesi’s “beautiful relationship” with Nick?