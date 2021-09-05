Bossip Video

It’s very rare that we get to hear from the women whose seeds were watered by infamously fertile father Nick Cannon, but last week one of his baby’s mothers finally opened up about her motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host.

Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to Cannons’ twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir back in June, revealed a few candid details into her “planned” pregnancy with the star, one being that she suffered a miscarriage after the two initially tried to conceive back in April of last year, PEOPLE notes. Abby whose called the twins her “miracle babies” shared more personal deets via IG about her baby boys were “manifested” and far from “accidents.”

“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby,” the DJ told fans on her Instagram stories. “Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned.” “Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date,’ ” she continued. “It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

According to the busy entrepreneur, she and Nick “officially connected” in 2019 after crossing paths with one another “numerous times throughout the years.”

“I have my own radio show at the rival radio station in which he worked at, and he was there doing an interview and I was there in the studio doing an interview as well, and that’s when he said he saw me,” the mother of two recalled.

Abby and the 40-year-old entertainer welcomed their twin boys on June 14, just nine days before model Alyssa Scott gave birth to the podcast host’s 7th child, Zen.

Cannon has certainly shown a wealth of love and support throughout their pregnancy. Back in April of last year, he gifted De La Rosa a new whip during their cute baby shower for “Dem Boyz” as she affectionately refers to their adorable twins. In July, Cannon cozied up alongside his newborn blessings and Abby for an incredibly adorable photoshoot.

Could we be expecting any more little ones from De La Rosa and Cannon soon? The 30-year-old told fans that she hopes to “if God permits.”