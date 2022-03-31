Bossip Video

As the Academy begins its investigation and disciplinary process for Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock, they revealed he was asked to leave the show, but refused. On the contrary, a source says the actor was never asked to leave.

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on television there has to be accountability from the Academy not only to deter others from similar behavior but to address how this even happened.

As they launch their investigation, so far, they have made it out of this situation without anyone in the public eye blaming them. This happened during what was supposed to be one of the most secure events in Hollywood. Even though Will Smith went on to win his Oscar after his actions the Academy now has the tough decision of exploring the disciplinary action they’ll take.

So far the Academy has been tight-lipped but they recently revealed to Variety that Smith was asked to leave the show but refused. This update came after Will already apologized for a second time via Instagram.

However, TMZ is now reporting that their sources say that’s totally untrue. The three sources that TMZ spoke with said that the main reason Smith was never asked to leave, is because decision-makers were “split” on the matter.

Their sources say Oscars producer Will Packer went to Will during a commercial break and said, “We do not want you to leave.”

With that in mind, it’s interesting the Academy would allegedly put out propaganda saying differently. In the midst of the ongoing back and forth, a new angle of the altercation has surfaced showing Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction.

Watch below.