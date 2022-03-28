Bossip Video

After the unexpected slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock during last night’s Oscar Awards, the Academy issued a statement on the situation. Plus, Diddy offers an update saying Will and Chris have already made amends.

The world is still discussing, meme’ing, and digesting last night’s Oscar Awards and it probably will not slow down any time soon.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was heard and seen around the world. Not only did Will Smith steal the night by being physical with the comedian, he also got people talking with his powerful acceptance speech. While the night ended with the incredible speech, the Academy still had to address the ordeal, which aired live on television.

Of course, the message was the usual “let’s address it and move on,” but rumors suggest Will could be asked to give his Oscar back. On a more positive note, during the Oscars, Diddy promised that Will and Chris what handle everything as a family.

Being a man of his word, Diddy told Page Six, the two made amends, but he didn’t offer more than a confirmation.