*Spoilers Ahead*
We’re still reeling from the buzzy ‘Bel-Air‘ season finale where Will cussed his deadbeat dad Lou (played by Marlon Wayans) smooth out in a powerful scene that left viewers in emotional shambles.
Now this is ACTING and we felt every emotion of it! @JabariBanx and @MarlonWayans did that!
Just give ‘Bel-Air’ their Emmy now for this amazing season! 👏🏾
Stream @belaironpeacock. #stayMACRO pic.twitter.com/tFo1LgupAv
— MACRO (@stayMACRO) April 1, 2022
For weeks, we braced for a shocking secret that could potentially tear the Banks family apart but nothing could prepare us for Will DRAGGING his dad who we learned was locked up for most of his son’s life.
Before the messy confrontation, Will’s mom and Uncle Phil led him to believe that his dad abandoned him when, in reality, he didn’t want his son to see him behind bars.
Understandably hurt by his family’s lies, Will mirrors the original Fresh Prince’s anger in the iconic scene where he confronts his deadbeat dad before breaking down and being comforted by Uncle Phil.
Fresh Prince "Will" let Lou slide but #BelAir "Will" was not having it! pic.twitter.com/muHNQqPJqk
— The Branding Cheat Code (@JNE252) April 1, 2022
In that classic Season 4 episode, Will’s dad (played by Tony-winner Ben Vereen) pops up and gets his estranged son’s hopes up before ditching him again in one of the greatest dramatic scenes in sitcom history.
“Our take on the show is a lot bigger than just Will’s POV,” said co-showrunner T.J. Brady in an interview with Variety. “We wanted to involve Aunt Viv and his mother Vy. We created a lie that they had told the four-year-old boy, and could never decide when would be the right time for them to come clean. You don’t want to tell a four-year-old, “Your father’s in jail.”
We had people in our writers’ room who had observed that and the damage it did to young children. So we wanted to give Lou some agency, deciding, “I don’t want him to see me like this.” But when do you tell him? Is it OK to tell a five-year-old? Six-year-old? Seven? They missed an opportunity when Will asked to be told, and they decided collectively to not tell him the truth. And now we want to play the repercussions of that.”
How do you feel about that scene between Will and Lou? What would you want to see in Season 2? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the explosive Season Finale on the flip.
When Will called his daddy a “bitch ass nigga” and told him to lay in a ditch…..I was like #BelAir pic.twitter.com/WyTVcXX1dy
— RLW (@MrRLWalton) April 1, 2022
“When Will called his daddy a “b*tch a** n*gga” and told him to lay in a ditch…..I was like #BelAir” – 0-100 real quick
When Will called Lou a bitch ass nigga. #BelAir pic.twitter.com/xh3Tz5LUnJ
— Big Bank Bresha. (@CatwalkDarling) April 1, 2022
“When Will called Lou a b*tch a** n*gga. #BelAir” – yesssir
When Will told Lou to lay in a ditch and stay in it #BelAir pic.twitter.com/ZmviKILD3J
— kanye west indies (@MrNoelItAll) April 3, 2022
“When Will told Lou to lay in a ditch and stay in it #BelAir” – spicyyy
Will cussing his sperm donor was extremely satisfying. A dead beat for 13 whole years then blamed the boys mama for his mistakes…bitch ass nigga indeed #BelAir pic.twitter.com/90whVqShyW
— Gia’s Side Eye 👀 (@argue_w_yomama) March 31, 2022
“Will cussing his sperm donor was extremely satisfying. A dead beat for 13 whole years then blamed the boys mama for his mistakes…b*tch a** n*gga indeed #BelAir” – whew
“GO FIND A DITCH AND LAY IN IT BITCH ASS NIGGA” …. Oh they over here ACTINGGGGG AGAIN #BelAir pic.twitter.com/7iLm4QeOFr
— Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) March 31, 2022
“GO FIND A DITCH AND LAY IN IT B*TCH A** N*GGA” …. Oh they over here ACTINGGGGG AGAIN #BelAir” – ACTING
When I saw that Lou was Marlon Wayans #Belair pic.twitter.com/zI0mGDdBkm
— Ess¡e (@Ace_2o) March 31, 2022
“When I saw that Lou was Marlon Wayans #Belair” – understandable
Continue Slideshow
Me during #BelAir … chileee this episode was EPISODINGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/E5JolgeUfJ
— 𝒥𝒶𝑒 (@Ward23Laz) March 31, 2022
“Me during #BelAir … chileee this episode was EPISODINGGGGGGG” – skressful
Wait.. Marlon Wayans as Will’s dad.. hol’up #BelAir pic.twitter.com/zZVGmkds2R
— raveen marie 🌹 (@xoraveen) March 31, 2022
“Wait.. Marlon Wayans as Will’s dad.. hol’up #BelAir” – mmhmm
aunt viv and uncle phil letting will cuss out lou like that #BelAir pic.twitter.com/UvIfDXzBQq
— ♡jyn♡ (@jyndonce) March 31, 2022
“aunt viv and uncle phil letting will cuss out lou like that #BelAir” – whew chilee
i never would have expected will’s father to be played by marlon wayans lol. i think he is the best actor out of the whole wayans family. i feel that he is very underutilized as a dramatic actor. the way he steps into his dramatic roles is surreal. bravo 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#BelAir pic.twitter.com/45Fg4jA4Ab
— a spike lee joint (@tedd_descardes) March 31, 2022
“i never would have expected will’s father to be played by marlon wayans lol. i think he is the best actor out of the whole wayans family. i feel that he is very underutilized as a dramatic actor. the way he steps into his dramatic roles is surreal. bravo 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#BelAir” – he did his thing
Not we gotta wait a whole year for season 2 of #BelAir pic.twitter.com/4OHaAlW28N
— Aye KiKi! (@AyeKiKi) April 1, 2022
“Not we gotta wait a whole year for season 2 of #BelAir” – mannnn
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.