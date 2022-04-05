Bossip Video

Latto responds to a fat-shaming troll in her DMs commenting on her weight and says she’s dropping birth control.

Latto is quickly coming into her moment as an artist where everyone realizes she’s here to stay. Along the way however, the rapper has had massive trolls trying to steal the joy she should have with the release of her 777 album.

This type of hate is something we rarely see with male rappers, but the trolls lock in to watch everything a female emcee does and turn it into slander used against them.









While in Los Angeles, Latto stopped by “Big Boi’s Neighborhood” and revealed that while it’s a huge moment in her career, the trolls are stealing her shine. Shortly after that interview, Latto kicked off her Monster Energy tour and social media trolls turned that big moment into a troll about the size of her stage.

Latto “Fan” Tells Her She’s Gained Weight

Latto being fully transparent has helped shut the trolls up and recently, the Clayton County rapper went a step further by letting us see a peek into her DMs. She posted a screenshot of a “fan” saying she could get liposuction because she was “getting too big.”

Not only did the person message her in October, but she messaged her again a few days ago with more unsolicited body advice.

Latto admitted that the girl struck a nerve in her post, but then hopped on Twitter to reveal that she’s ditching birth control because it’s making her gain weight. You can read her full post below.