Bossip Video

Ooouuuu

Our girl Young M.A was all smiles at her casino-themed soirée where she celebrated her 30th birthday alongside baddie boo Kaylah Gooden at DT Studio in Atlanta this past weekend.

“I’M THE BIG 30 TODAY!! she wrote on her Instagram. “♈️ ALWAYS BEEN THE SAME! ALWAYS KNEW I WAS DIFFERENT!! MORE LYFE!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED ME THRU THESE 30 YEARS! BIG BRO I WISH YOU WAS HERE TO CELEBRATE WITH ME! BUT I KNOW YOU WATCHING OVER ME!! NEW LEVELS OF LYFE TO ACCOMPLISH!… 💪🏽🏆🔝

The boo’d up rapper had a ball at the classy event where she rocked a snazzy crush velvet red suit while surrounded by good vibes and sure bets.

Peep all the pics below:

This comes months after the rapper was caught up in a viral rumor stemming from her interview with our cool cousin Headkrack on his ‘After Hours’ show.

“I want a boy,” she said. “I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it… I told my girl this.”

Somehow, in true Twitter fashion, this turned into “YOUNG M.A PREGNANT” which immediately stirred up all sorts of messy shenanigans across social media and an eventual response from the “Oouuuu” rapper herself.

“Of course, my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh. Y’all bored lol, but I get it… Sell ya stories, and we workin’ on one now.”

She later laughed off the rumor with a tweet proving, once again, that she’s a great sport.

“I turn opinions into financial positions… I turn fake rumors into great humor,” she tweeted amid the chaos.

With so many people obsessed with her personal life, it’s easy for the talented rapper to get caught up in fake rumors.

You may remember when she was spotted with reality baddie-turned-video vixen Ayisha Diaz at a party that sparked speculation about their potential relationship.

At one point, she appeared to hide from the camera after enjoying drinks and good energy from party girl Ayisha who, according to the Brooklyn rapper, is just a friend.

“BIG CAP! we just kool,” she captioned on The Shade Room’s post (after ours) that racked up over 60K Likes over the weekend.

Fast-forward to now where everything seems to be going well with Young M.A and Kaylah who isn’t shy about showing off her boo on the gram.