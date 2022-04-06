Bossip Video

Have you been watching?

Nicole Rémy is the prize on USA Today’s Regency-era dating show ‘The Courtship’ brimming with lavish ball gowns, finely-tailored suits, and an authentic collection of suitors competing for the heart of one very special heroine.

With potentially tough decisions ahead, the 26-year-old software engineer and project manager is getting help from her brother Dominique who will offer support while protecting her from deceptive suitors who may not be what they appear.

Peep the exclusive clip of his grand entrance below:

Play

Nicknamed “Dom”, he has a deep passion for entrepreneurship, real estate investment, product design, sports, and service to others.

In 2017, he was a co-founder and chair of the Teach For America WA region alumni board and competed in Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology and the Hogan Entrepreneurial Leadership Program’s business plan competitions.

For those late to the soirée, there’s still time to catch up on the most unique dating show on TV with an enchanting trailer you can view below:

Play

Housed in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that of which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.

Rather than meeting the parents near the end of the season like on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ Rémy’s family is involved from the very beginning.

Dressed in ravishing fashions, Rémy’s court consists of her parents, Dr. Claire Spain-Rémy and Claude Rémy, her sister, Danie Baker, and her good friend, Tessa Cleary who will help her learn the suitors’ intentions, occasionally choose her date partners, and help her navigate through the inevitable complications of this type of competition.

In the end, Rémy and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

‘The Courtship’ airs on Wednesdays at 11 pm ET/PT on the USA Network.