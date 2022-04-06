Bossip Video

Tory Lanez was arrested and released for allegedly violating a court order against Megan Thee Stallion with his social media posts.

Yesterday, Tory Lanez was in court for his ongoing legal battle over allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion last summer in Los Angeles. Since then we’ve heard a constant back and forth about what transpired both artists are trying to continue with their careers even as a court case surrounding it looms.

On Tuesday, a judge found Tory in violation of court orders that prohibited him from contacting Megan or discussing the case with outside parties. Tory was arrested and then released after his bond was raised from $250k up to $350k for the violation, reports Rolling Stone. Judge Herriford pointed to a specific tweet from February where Tory essentially addressed the case in front of the world in an effort to “clarify” why he apologized to Megan.

Additionally, a now-deleted tweet from DJ Akademiks claiming Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the alleged weapon in the shooting was mentioned as well.

DJ Akademiks followed up the tweet that same day saying that results were “inconclusive in finding Tory’s DNA on the gun or magazine.” Tory’s lawyer Shawn Holley told the presiding judge that the artist “did not share” the information with Akademiks and AK followed up saying his source was allegedly Roc Nation.

Attorney Holley also spoke to PEOPLE following Lanez’s arrest and release on Tuesday.

“The DA requested that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million,” said Holley. “We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests.”