‘You Shot Me’ Megan Thee Stallion Details Being Shot By Tory Lanez, Explains Not Initially Telling Police

Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record ALL the way straight about the night she was shot. Earlier this week, the rapper grew frustrated with allegations that she “faked” being shot during a July 12 gun incident in L.A., so she shared a graphic picture of her injured foot on Instagram.

“Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1… I usually don’t address internet bulls*** but y’all people are so sick!”

Now frustrated again, Megan went live on Instagram to dispel lies that she says have been spread by Tory Lanez and his team.

It’s been long suspected that the Canadian rapper was the actual shooter in the incident, and during her IG live, Megan confirmed that the rumors were indeed true.

Megan also denied rumors that she assaulted the rapper for expressing interest in Kylie Jenner. As previously reported Megan and Tory were at Kylie Jenner’s pool before the incident went down.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s***,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.” “I never hit you. Motherf***s were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to f*** with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

Megan also confirmed that her friend was in the car, presumably her bestie Kelsey Nicole, who confirmed that she was a witness. Meg confirmed that the other person on hand was Tory Lanez’ security guard.

Megan was riding shotgun in the vehicle and Tory was riding in the back when an argument ensued. According to Meg, she grew frustrated during the spat and left the car. That’s when Meg says Tory shot her.

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Meg then went on to explain why she initially didn’t identify Lanez as the shooter to the cops. She cited police shootings as the reason why and said that it was “too dangerous” to reveal that there was a gun in a car full of black people.

“The police come, I’m scared. All this s*** going on with the police? The police is shooting motherf****s for anything,” she continued. “The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf**** reason.” “You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the f*** would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?” […] “I tried to save that n*** even though she shot me, I tried to spare him and y’all not saving me. That’s crazy! He not in jail because I didn’t tell the laws as soon as it happened and I should have! I’m smart, I don’t have to spare nobody. I don’t have to spare nobody but I did. I’m done!”

This is the first time Megan has called out Tory Lanez by name. In her initial statement about the night, she said someone shot her with “intention to physically harm her” but never said who.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

As previously reported the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office revealed Wednesday that it was reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in the Tory Lanez case.

People are pointing out how noble it was of Meg to try to essentially “cover” for her shooter for fear of his and everyone else’s safety.

Important. Even in the moment of being in danger herself, Megan, like many other Black women still had to consider the safety of everybody else *including* the safety of her abuser. Traumatic. https://t.co/mugLz6Itb5 — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) August 21, 2020

Meg could've told the cops right then and there that he had a gun & shot her. But she did not because that could've caused him harm or death via the police. Do y'all understand how sick that is. The position to be in as a Black woman… how sick it is? — Asia (@AsiaChloeBrown) August 21, 2020

Naturally, people are also DRAGGING Tory Lanez and confirming that his career’s officially canceled.

Megan confirmed it. Yeah somebody need to light Tory tf up. pic.twitter.com/PohaoclhfT — IG @Drebaexo (@Drebae_) August 21, 2020

It’s the fact that Megan LIED FOR TORY, so he wouldn’t DIE at the hands of the POLICE, just for him & his PR team to LIE ON MEGAN……🙃 pic.twitter.com/zhpHtq0zoH — Will-👁-Am (@atb__william) August 21, 2020

It’s a wrap for this guy.

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion confirming Tory Lanez shot her?