Things escalated quickly between Megan Thee Stallion, ‘DJ’ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, and Meg’s boo Pardi whose extra messy etussle sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss.
It all started with a tweet from DJ Akademiks claiming DNA from Tory was not found on the weapon in police possession from the night she was allegedly shot by the rapper.
Naturally, Twitter ran with the unconfirmed tweet that was later deleted after multiple reporters on the scene presented actual facts, not speculation.
“BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” he announced in the now-deleted tweet.
Even after deleting the tweet, Ak stood by his questionable reporting which prompted the first of a few post and deletes from Megan Thee Stallion who shut down the rumors on Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion responds to DJ Akademiks’s tweet about the Tory Lanez case: pic.twitter.com/gKhRCfmflH
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022
Megan even made a separate post letting everyone know all that happened was the trial being pushed back to April 5th. Moments later, Tory entered the mess fest and made everything even worse.
….. u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022
Megan wasted no time posting receipts showing Tory apologizing for his actions.
Meanwhile, Akademiks was determined to exacerbate the situation by doubling down on his loud and wrong report, claiming he saw the documents himself.
UPDATE: Tory Lanez trial adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine)
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022
Btw.. Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today.. Hopefully she's entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that shes the victim. its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said… then come back & apologize to Big AK
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022
Meg responded by dragging Ak in another posted-and-deleted IG story.
meg body shaming AK but soon as somebody call her big it’s a problem😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JrSUHnHR1K
— DemarioDavisMvp (@MvpDemario) February 23, 2022
Meanwhile, Tory and her smitten boo thang Pardi exchanged words that ended with Tory dropping an unconfirmed bombshell that he slept with both Meg and her ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole.
Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022
@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about
— UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) February 23, 2022
@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME ..
— UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) February 23, 2022
…. @pardi we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella ….
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022
When the spicy shenanigans finally died down, reporters posted the transcript from the buzzy hearing where Tory’s legal team refers to the DNA analysis as ‘favorable’ in a not-very-conclusive development that Ak foolishly took as vindication for his deleted report.
.@theestallion MEGANNNNN 🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣. WHERES MY APOLOGY MEGANNNNNNN https://t.co/exu7nlPDMG
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro addressed the social media squabble in a statement to XXL, stating: “This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man.”
How do you think this never-ending saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their social media shenanigans on the flip.
Idk about y’all but I’m not going up for anybody who stands up out a chair and stays the same height. pic.twitter.com/7Zv8JEqX59
— ᴅᴇᴛᴇᴄᴛɪᴠᴇ ʙᴀɢᴀʙɪᴛᴄʜ (@BarkyBoogz) February 23, 2022
“Idk about y’all but I’m not going up for anybody who stands up out a chair and stays the same height” – *falls down the stairs*
This is who y’all really believe? pic.twitter.com/deu50odUVb
— Shiemah (@ShiShifrom215) February 23, 2022
“This is who y’all really believe?” – *howls*
https://t.co/jqm4HoJYyJ pic.twitter.com/2ZrJqKLCz2
— theygotkary (@theygotkary) February 23, 2022
This clip… *cackles*
this y’all source. pic.twitter.com/WqyfzcBVy7
— ju (@earringdealer1) February 23, 2022
“this y’all source” – bruhhhh
Niggas listening to a startled honey bun for news. Worst black history month ever.
— Sycamore Slinger (@Blike_Dante) February 23, 2022
“Niggas listening to a startled honey bun for news. Worst black history month ever” – STARTLED HONEYBUN
where was this energy here? pic.twitter.com/hTQCFZV9rE https://t.co/b0ofFbBFxB
— skya (@andfuckvmin) February 23, 2022
“where was this energy here?” – nowhere to be found
Yo you wild for this…where was this energy with migos? I seem to remember you looking scared…this you? pic.twitter.com/TRvYO6Ce38
— MAKadellic 🤙🏽 (@MakaylaEpps) February 23, 2022
“Yo you wild for this…where was this energy with migos? I seem to remember you looking scared…this you?” – the internet never forgets
https://twitter.com/geminigender/status/1496582384241758219
“live footage of tory lanez and pardi” – you know what…
The fact that y’all still listen to a nigga who looks like a sweet potato with eyes whose real name is Livingston is beyond me.
— Keke Wyatt’s 11th Baby (@solodeauxleaux) February 23, 2022
“The fact that y’all still listen to a n*gga who looks like a sweet potato with eyes whose real name is Livingston is beyond me” – SWEET POTATO WITH EYES
Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion when they catch Tory lacking pic.twitter.com/0R86mbnwzZ
— ash ❤️🔥 (@kviserr) February 23, 2022
“Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion when they catch Tory lacking” – accurate
DJ Akademiks the only “DJ” that never touched a record, just spinning his fucking mouth.
— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 23, 2022
“DJ Akademiks the only “DJ” that never touched a record, just spinning his f*cking mouth” – whewww
Pardi when he see Tory Lanez tryna ignore him pic.twitter.com/sobHPhYvWm
— ᴅᴇᴛᴇᴄᴛɪᴠᴇ ʙᴀɢᴀʙɪᴛᴄʜ (@BarkyBoogz) February 23, 2022
“Pardi when he see Tory Lanez tryna ignore him” – ahhhh
This how they gotta do Akademiks 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DPxZ1sbUOC
— ᴅᴇᴛᴇᴄᴛɪᴠᴇ ʙᴀɢᴀʙɪᴛᴄʜ (@BarkyBoogz) February 23, 2022
“This how they gotta do Akademiks” – no, seriously
I’d do it for a handful of pizza rolls https://t.co/XIJfevvSPH
— Enrico Bluechi |GGG| (@FatherBluechi) February 23, 2022
“I’d do it for a handful of pizza rolls” – welppp
