Bossip Video

Donnie Sanders’ Family Sues Kansas City Police For $10 Million

Like many Black people who had their lives taken by the police in America, 47-year-old Donnie Sanders was unarmed and posed no threat to officer Blayne Newton when he was gunned down by the Kansas City cop on March 12, 2020.

According to Kansas City Star News, Sanders’ family is now suing both Newton and the Board of Commissioners for for failing to train and properly discipline officers who commit excessive force violations. At this time, Newton is still employed by the department and has been assigned an administrative post in the aftermath. The family, specifically Donnie’s sister Reshonda Sanders, ain’t trying to hear all that…

We still believe this officer should face charges,” she said. ”We deserve justice and so does Donnie.” “He was not doing nothing wrong, he lost his life driving.”

Sanders was killed after abandoning his SUV after Newton had followed him for several blocks for no legitimate reported reason. Let Newton tell it, he saw a gun in Sanders’ hand prior to firing five shots, three of which struck Newton. No gun was recovered from the scene and only a cell phone was found in Sanders’ jacket pocket.

If you need more information that explains Newton’s piece-of-s**t-ness, he was later investigated for putting his knee in the back of a Black woman who was 9 months pregnant.

NWA was right. Period.