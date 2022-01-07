Bossip Video

The bacon boys are back at it again…

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones.

Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.

May They All Rot: Jury Selection For Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Begins; Here’s What To Expect From The Defense “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” Snider said. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him.

One of the shadiest parts of this story is that the mayor’s office and the attorney general have a major discrepancy in the facts of the case. Mayor Andre Sayegh is adamant about backing the police story that McKnight fired a shot prior to being killed. However, no one from the attorney general’s office would officially confirm that shots were fired, only that a firearm was found near McKnight’s body.

“Thelonious McKnight was not a thug,” Joe Moore, of the Paterson Black Lives Matter group, told protesters. “Thelonious McKnight was not a gang member. Thelonious McKnight was a kid. He was a human being just like the rest of us.”

The city, the police, and the mayor have a LOT of explaining to do. In the meantime, we’ll be watching…