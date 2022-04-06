‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: Lyrica Refuses To Eat Dr. Ish’s Dish Of ‘Forgiveness,’ Comes At A1 Instead!

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This season, four hip hop couples, including K. Michelle and Gangsta Boo, face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive? This week’s preview clip features A1 and Lyrica as they prepare to take on a new challenge from Dr. Ish — but when he tries feeding them a “dish” of forgiveness that just happens to be a fertilized chicken egg — will it be too hard for Lyrica to swallow?

Check out the clip below:

“Do you feel like a failure after you *%#?” Wow Lyrica. They bleeped out the word but Lyrica’s message was pretty unmistakable. These two have been going through ups and downs on reality TV for a LONG LONG time — but they also never seem to truly let each other go. Do you think ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ can be the hard reset they need in order for their marriage to succeed?

Here’s more about what to expect from the episode:

It’s rap battle day! The couples rap about what they resent about one another. Things get even spicier, when they are forced to eat their pain. But when the boot campers refused to show up, Judge Toler is ready to drop down the law.

The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premieres this Thursday, April 7 at 9pm on WE tv.