‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Premiere Exclusive: Rich Dollaz Says He Believes Mariahlynn Is ‘Damaged’!

They’re baaack!

The season premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” will air Thursday , March 31 at 9 PM ET and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the episode. The clip below features Mariahlynn and Rich Dollaz standing up at the stands with Judge Toler and Dr. Ish to discuss why they are in the house. Rich admits to shady, disrespectful behavior and reveals he believes Mariahlynn is damaged! Mariahlynn says the most hurtful part is he doesn’t claim her.

Wow. We can’t believe she’s STILL dealing with this creep! K. Michelle said it ALL at the end of the clip. You’re supposed to ADORE your woman.

This season, four hip hop couples face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive? Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” This season stars Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (K. Michelle: My Life) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.

The new season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ premieres on Thursday, March 31 at 9PM on WE tv.

