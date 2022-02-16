The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Is Definitely Shaking The Table

Whew! Judge Toler and Dr. Ish have their hands full with the next bunch of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” couples FOR SURE.

Today WeTV revealed the four new hip hop couples who will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premiering on Thursday, March 31 at 9PM on WE tv. This season stars Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (K. Michelle: My Life) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Three 6 Mafia memberGANGSTA BOO and EMMET as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.

Check out the explosive superteaser below:

Play

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return this season to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality. Judge Toler will also help guide the hip-hop couples with her tough love approach and by laying down the law. Together Dr. Ish and Judge Toler will try to mend these broken relationships, but will they lean into the process, or will they let it break them? When secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

This one is definitely gonna be a doozy. Do you think Lyrica is going to be fighting more with A1 or K. Michelle? Which couple do you think is most genuine with their relationship? Who do you think is DEFINITELY just doing the show for a check?