Bossip Video

The Weeknd reportedly threatens to back out of Coachella after news of Kanye West’s previous $8.5M payday surfaced, demands the same exact amount.

Earlier this week, Kanye West pulled out of Coachella just over a week before he was set to perform.

Regardless of how you see his online antics, Ye is what we call a needle mover. If he is on the lineup for a festival, people are buying tickets to see him perform and traveling from all over to witness. As news that Kanye pulled out of the gig spread, many people began selling those same tickets and Coachella had to find a replacement quickly—and that they did.

The Weeknd stepped in last minute to join the lineup after rumors that he would join the show or the Red Hot Chili Peppers would take the gig. Shortly after the announcement, news circulated that Kanye West would be missing out on a hefty $8.5M check for dropping out of the festival. According to PageSix, this didn’t sit well with The Weeknd, who threatened to pull out if his pay wasn’t matched.

“The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.” -a source told PageSix

You can see both sides on this issue and Coachella almost got to save a few million—but thanks to the information hitting the E-streets, that was ruined. Coachella, of course, will take care of The Weeknd and the festival will carry on.