After going dark on social media and appearances over the past few weeks, Kanye West backs out of Coachella about a week before his scheduled performances.

Last night, Kanye West brought home two more Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, bringing his total to 24 Grammys. Ye is now tied with his big brother Jay-Z for most Grammys won by a rapper. And while the collaborators on the songs celebrated the win last night, Ye was nowhere to be found. After having his performance pulled due to online behavior involving host Trevor Noah, Ye decided to not attend the Grammys this year. Since then he’s been laying low but his next scheduled performance was supposed to be at Coachella for both weekends.

Variety has confirmed however that he has backed out of his headlining slot.

The festival has already sold out of its 125,000 tickets and the cancellation announcement comes just a week before many would start their travel to the festival grounds.

Travis Scott was also rumored to make an appearance alongside Ye, marking his first performance since the Astroworld tragedy last November. Obviously, that’s no longer happening. Ye’s other scheduled performance at this summer’s Rolling Loud seems to still be on with Rolling Loud taking to social media to calm fans.