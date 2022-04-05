Bossip Video

It looks like things are getting a lot more serious between Kanye West and his girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

This week, the rapper took his current relationship to a whole new level by bringing his girlfriend to a surprise party for one of his relatives, introducing her to his extended family.

“This what 85!!!!” Lawrenze Franklin wrote in his Instagram caption on April 4. “Looks like My family including my cousin Kanye surprised my grandma for her 85th bday.. Been to long since i Been was a great day..”

In the clip posted by Kanye’s cousin, Ye met up with his family and took part in the surprise for their grandma, celebrating her big day. For the festivities, he brought his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, with a fan account for the model capturing the meeting.

“This is Chaney, Kanye’s girlfriend” one of Kanye’s family members can be heard saying as he introduces her.

Just one day before these videos were posted online, Ye’s 24-year-old love interest took to social media to show off another aspect of their relationship, telling fans about the extravagant gift her boyfriend got her.

Kanye gifted Jones with a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag, which has an estimated value of $275,000. In addition to the purse, Chaney also received a matching bouquet of silver roses from Venus et Fleur.

“Thanks, bb,” she wrote while tagging the rapper and adding a black heart emoji.

These videos of Kanye serve as the first time fans have seen him since he pulled out of his performance at Coachella, which was supposed to go down next weekend. While reports don’t elaborate on his decision to cancel his highly-anticipated set, he seems to be in good spirits as he surrounds himself with family and friends.

For now, his next performance is set for July, when he will play a headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami.