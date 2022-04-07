Bossip Video

Rihanna joins Kanye West and Jay-Z on Forbes’ annual billionaires list thanks to all of her booming businesses.

Every time we see a viral clip of Rihanna out and about, fans are begging for new music and asking ‘WhEn’S tHe AlBuM cOmInG?” It’s understandable to want more music, because that’s how we fell in love with Rihanna, but outside of music she is on quite a run.

The Fenty brand as a whole has consumers in a chokehold and Rih isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon. In 2019, she received an investment from Jay-Z’s Marcy Ventures and recently secured $125M to expand into brick and mortar locations. Now, those booming businesses have landed her on Forbes’ Annual billionaires list alongside Jay-Z, Kanye West, and 2,665 others.

The Roc family holds three spots on the list, showing that it’s always deeper than rap. According to Billboard, Rhianna lands at No. 1,729 on the 36th annual list. making her the world’s richest musician. Kanye West’s $2 Billion portfolio lands him at No. 1,513. Jay-Z was hip-hop’s first billionaire and is now longest-tenured on the list, holding steady at 2,076.

Keep in mind these numbers are reportedly accurate, but more times than not, there is always money hidden for a rainy day.