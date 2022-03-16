Jay-Z and Dame Dash are reportedly attempting to reach a settlement in their ongoing NFT lawsuit over Reasonable Doubt.

Jay-Z and Dame Dash may be reuniting soon, but in one of the least celebratory ways ever.

Last June Jay-Z sued Dame after he tried to auction his rights to Reasonable Doubt with a special NFT. The lawsuit prompted U.S. District Court Judge John Cronan to temporarily block the sale of the NFT.

According to Complex, this Tuesday, a filing from Jay’s attorney Alex Spiro revealed both sides are “in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

“He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t, and then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for Reasonable Doubt,” Dame said. “I didn’t realize it. I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with—I’m not into suing anybody. I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing.” – Dame said on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Podcast.

Spiro also revealed if a settlement is not reached, Hov and the legal team will file a seperate motion to permanently ban Dame from selling any portion of the album. Spiro also claimed Dame already admitted during litigation that he was aware he lacked the rights to sell any part of Reasonable Doubt.