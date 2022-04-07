Bossip Video

The Louisville Police Department seems to have a serious problem with abuse of power. A new report via WDRB puts the pork boys who killed Breonna Taylor on public trial once again for bringing great bodily harm to another unarmed Black person. A lawsuit has been filed against Officer Robert Stephens, officer Justin Skaggs, and the city of Louisville, Kentucky on behalf of Anthony Gray claiming that Skaggs purposely ran him over with his police cruiser during a foot chase.

Last September, an employee at the Gold Vault Inn called 911 reporting that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the property. Upon arrival, officer Stephens tried to talk to Gray before attempting to grab his arm. When Gray fled Stephen’s grasp and announced that he was unarmed, the officer gave chase and Skaggs jumped into his police car to support the pursuit. At some point, Skaggs used his car to ram into Gray and run over his body causing him significant mental injury and a broken tibia.

However, let the oinks tell it…

In an incident report, Gray was described as running in the roadway when he “ran into the right front corner” of the police vehicle. “Gray was knocked to the ground and his left foot was run over by the right front tire,” according to the report.