Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still going strong, reportedly enjoying another trip together.
The model took to her Instagram Stories this weekend to share footage from a car showing the Grand Canyon as she travelled down some winding roads. While she tag Kanye, her caption simply read, “baecation,” suggesting she was accompanied by her famous boyfriend.
Even though Ye jumped from relationship to relationship quite quickly, being spotted with Jones just days after calling it quits with Julia Fox, things are seemingly going really well. Just a few days before their trip, Chaney revealed the rapper had gifted her a silver Birkin bag along with matching metallic roses.
Kanye’s Getting Help
Sources told the publication, “West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” saying, “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”
This comes following similar reports from the outlet last week, when Page Six reported that Ye told ex-wife Kim Kardashian that “he’s going away to get help” after his social media hijinks versus her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” a source told the outlet.
