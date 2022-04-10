Bossip Video

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still going strong, reportedly enjoying another trip together.

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The model took to her Instagram Stories this weekend to share footage from a car showing the Grand Canyon as she travelled down some winding roads. While she tag Kanye, her caption simply read, “baecation,” suggesting she was accompanied by her famous boyfriend.

Even though Ye jumped from relationship to relationship quite quickly, being spotted with Jones just days after calling it quits with Julia Fox, things are seemingly going really well. Just a few days before their trip, Chaney revealed the rapper had gifted her a silver Birkin bag along with matching metallic roses.

Related Stories

Kanye has also been a lot quieter, publicly, over the course of their relationship, not returning to Instagram after being banned for 24 hours in a back-and-forth with Trevor Noah. Now, after pulling out of his headlining Coachella performance last week, Mr. West is reportedly deciding where he wants to go to get treatment to be a “better human and better dad.”

Kanye’s Getting Help

According to reports from Page Six, the rapper has his team looking at places “with a luxury component.”
Sources told the publication, “West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” saying, “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”
After Kardashian and West were recently spotted together at one of their 6-year-old son Saint’s soccer games, it looks like Ye’s step away from the spotlight has really helped their co-parenting relationship.
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.