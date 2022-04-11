Bossip Video

In the post-game press conference following the last game of their season, Frank Vogel reacts to the news the Lakers would be firing him at some point today.

The Lakers’ season full of ups and downs has come to an end with them coming in 11th place in the Western Conference. Even with all of the disappointment throughout the season, last night’s game ended with a win and the game itself showed a lot of energy from the squad heading into the off-season.

During the post-game press conference, Frank Vogel talked about the season, but during one of the questions, a reporter pointed out some breaking news from ESPN. As the clock hit :00, ESPN published an article claiming Frank Vogel would be fired the following day.

As the story broke, social media accounts went ahead and ran news of his firing as well.

Frank Vogel seemed shocked to learn that the report had been published, with his face telling everyone exactly how he felt. He didn’t hold back, proclaiming, “I haven’t been told s**t” when asked about his firing. Vogel also said whatever happens he will deal with it tomorrow.

In the aftermath of the news, the Lakers are reportedly going to purse Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and Michigan coach Juwan Howard. One thing is for certain: Frank Vogel’s time in Los Angeles was prematurely ended in a disrespectful fashion. As of 2:00 p.m. EST, Frank Vogel has officially been fired as the head coach of the Lakers.