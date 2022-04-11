Bossip Video

Goonica is watching

Monica Claps Back At Viral Tweet About Relationship With C-Murder

Monica’s alter ego Goonica made a brief appearance to address a viral tweet about her relationship with 51-year-old incarcerated rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder after visiting him in prison last week.

“Y’all not gone trigger me on a Sunday! Tune into these CMT Awards tomorrow and stay out my MF business lol,” she commented on a Neighborhood Talk post featuring a screenshot of the tweet.

The 41-year-old singer was all smiles with her longtime love in photos from the intimate meeting that surfaced on social media. In the pics, Monica is standing in front of Murder (real name Corey Miller) as he embraces her from behind.

In another shot, he seems to lean into her back as she poses and smiles.

The NOLA legend is currently serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana for the alleged murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002.

C-Murder was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009 over the 2002 incident. However, several years ago, a witness who said he saw C-Murder fire the gun recanted his testimony.

Monica and C-Murder dated when the singer was a teenager, eventually calling things quits until after Monica called off her marriage to Shannon Brown in 2019.

In 2021, the “Angel Of Mine” singer rallied to get Kim Kardashian involved with C-Murder’s legal case after rekindling their connection.

Monica Set To Perform At 2022 CMT Music Awards

While everyone was buzzing over Monica’s C-Murder canoodling, she was preparing to perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards–Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.

Hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini, the star-studded show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville tonight for the very first time on CBS, which will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Superstar Kane Brown leads this year’s voting pool with four nominations, including “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

Artists with three nods this year include female powerhouses Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, plus two first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson.