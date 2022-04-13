Bossip Video

OK, Monica!

All eyes were on Monica at the 2022 CMT Music Awards where she stunned in Rick Owens and Lapointe with her signature Atlanta bravado that set the tone on Country music’s biggest night.

In the show’s buzziest moment, she performed a soul-stirring rendition of ‘Pray’ with Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town that you can enjoy below:

Also worth nothing is Nelly‘s country drip alongside City Spud (who we haven’t seen in forever) on the carpet.

Why Anthony Mackie (who co-hosted the show) always looks like he’s up to no good, we may never know.

Those looks aside, the night was all about Monica who’s still trending after addressing a viral tweet about her relationship with 51-year-old incarcerated rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder.

“Y’all not gone trigger me on a Sunday! Tune into these CMT Awards tomorrow and stay out my MF business lol,” she commented on a Neighborhood Talk post featuring a screenshot of the tweet.

The 41-year-old singer was all smiles with her longtime love in photos from the intimate meeting that surfaced on social media. In the pics, Monica is standing in front of Murder (real name Corey Miller) as he embraces her from behind.

In another shot, he seems to lean into her back as she poses and smiles.

The NOLA legend is currently serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana for the alleged murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002.

C-Murder was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009 over the 2002 incident. However, several years ago, a witness who said he saw C-Murder fire the gun recanted his testimony.

Monica and C-Murder dated when the singer was a teenager, eventually calling things quits until after Monica called off her marriage to Shannon Brown in 2019.

In 2021, the “Angel Of Mine” singer rallied to get Kim Kardashian involved with C-Murder’s legal case after rekindling their connection.