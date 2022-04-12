Bossip Video

It’s no secret that Kanye West loves to dress the women he’s dating, which dates back as far as his relationships with Selita Ebanks and Amber Rose.

Of course, the best example of this was with Kim Kardashian, for whom he did a whole closet makeover for when they were first dating. Throughout their marriage, he transformed her entire style and introduced her to people in the fashion industry, essentially establishing an entire aesthetic for not only Kim, but for the entire Kardashian family, which a lot of the world eventually followed.

Now, amid their divorce, the reality star has revealed that her estranged husband offered to become her full-time stylist, willing to quit his music career to focus all of his energy on the her looks.

The conversation plays out in the upcoming premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, according to reports from TMZ. In the episode, set to release this week Kim is seen in her closet while trying out looks for her upcoming SNL gig.

As she talks to her friend about some other outfits Kanye’s recently selected for her to wear, she says “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Though Kim and her friend laugh it off, it’s clearly a real offer he made–even though the couple had already broken up at the time.
Since things have become less cordial between KimYe and they’ve both started dating, Ye has continued to dress the women he’s dating. After playing dress-up with Julia Fox for like a month, he moved onto his current girlfriend Chaney Jones, who’s resemblance to Kim has been talked about heavily mostly due to the fact that they dress alike.
Of course, that’s all Kanye.
