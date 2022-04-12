Bossip Video

It’s no secret that Kanye West loves to dress the women he’s dating, which dates back as far as his relationships with Selita Ebanks and Amber Rose.

Of course, the best example of this was with Kim Kardashian, for whom he did a whole closet makeover for when they were first dating. Throughout their marriage, he transformed her entire style and introduced her to people in the fashion industry, essentially establishing an entire aesthetic for not only Kim, but for the entire Kardashian family, which a lot of the world eventually followed.

Now, amid their divorce, the reality star has revealed that her estranged husband offered to become her full-time stylist, willing to quit his music career to focus all of his energy on the her looks.