Atlanta Rapper Cashout is the focus of a new indictment that accuses him of using his celebrity and social status to rape, sex traffic, and lure women into a life of prostitution.

John Michael Hakeem Gibson, aka Cashout, allegedly developed a criminal enterprise with a convincing story to lure the women into his grasp. When discussing the new indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis didn’t hold back and even pointed out the rapper had other options in life, but chose this one. According to WSBTV, it was confirmed by Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey that only two women had been recused thus far.

“Some of these women are our most vulnerable women and he lured them in, let them believe that he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out.”

Winfrey also revealed Cashout is facing 13 counts in the 41 page indictment including racketeering, rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and aggravated sodemy. The indictment says the alleged events took place in a hotel room off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Winfrey said Cashout faces 13 counts including racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape and aggravated sodomy. The indictment cites events that allegedly occurred in a hotel room off Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Another address located on Alfred Avenue NW adds charges for keeping a place of prostitution and allegations he beat another victim with a belt at the location.