After turning himself in to authorities over a federal indictment in Atlanta, YFN Lucci releases a statement proclaiming his innocence and promises new content is coming soon.

YFN Lucci has been quiet all year long as it pertains to his insane legal issues that just keep coming one after another.

At the top of the year, he was accused of being in a car that dumped a man’s body in the road and let him die while a stranger called 911 for help. After turning himself in for that situation, he was eventually released on bail, but prosecutors swear he tampered with his ankle monitor and was breaking the rules as soon as he left jail.

Just weeks later, he was named in a 105 count indictment in Atlanta, which garnered everyone’s attention due to indictments not being what Atlanta is known for and rarely happening in the city. Lucci’s is by far the biggest to ever happened in Atlanta, but with lawyer Drew Findling by his side, Lucci is setting himself up for the best odds to see daylight again. Usually, when the feds come at you with a RICO charge, you’ve already lost–Less than 1% of people caught on a RICO charge have beaten the case. To say the odds are against him would be an understatement.

Lucci finally broke his silence on Instagram earlier today, thanking fans and restating he is innocent. He even promised new content soon, but during a RICO case, it’s probably better to not post anything or release any new content as the feds will use any and everything they can against you. You can read his full statement below and keep him in your prayers that he will soon be reunited with his family.