Bomboclaaaaaat!

Chet Hanks tried to manifest a “white boy summer” and have the season of a lifetime but instead, it seems he’s having quite the opposite. While he was selling his WBS merchandise and dropping a summer song he hoped would be played for summers to come, his real-life situations overtook those headlines.

Back in March reports surfaced that Chet and his ex-girlfriend, Kiana, were involved in a physical altercation in which he allegedly assaulted her. Later, she filed a lawsuit for $1 million dollars claiming Chet assaulted her on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January 2021. So far, Chet avoided being served the lawsuit but according to RadarOnline, that changed during his recent birthday bash.

Kiana’s team says they found out where Chet was after he posted videos from inside the club on his Instagram Story. They had the server rush out to make sure not to miss Tom and Rita Wilson’s youngest before he left. Court records obtained by Radar confirm Chet was indeed served. Kiana tells Radar, “I am glad that he must finally answer for his charges, this has been lingering for too long and I will continue to seek closure, healing, and justice. My life matters so I spoke up.”

The number one rule for Instagram safety is to post the video and location tag AFTER you leave but the birthday boy clearly didn’t get the memo. Score one for Kiana as she pursues justice.

While Chet has been quiet about the allegations, he’s been vocal about being anti-vaxx and spending his time hanging out with Soulja Boy, who he reportedly signed a deal with earlier this week.