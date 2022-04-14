Bossip Video

Cardi and Offset’s baby boy has been revealed!

On Thursday, the rappers announced the name of their newborn son, whom they welcomed on Sept. 4.

Cardi first posted the picture of the baby boy on Instagram and hinted at his name with a wave and dinosaur emoji. The cutie was also wearing a blue puffer coat and a wave diamond chain.

Offset also posted a pic of the cutie who is a doppelganger for his big sister Kulture Kiari.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset captioned the pic of the 7-month-old while announcing his name.

This news comes after Cardi said she was considering tattooing her son’s name on her face.

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she wrote.

She followed that up by replying to a fan and specifying where she would put the ink, writing, “I want mine on my jaw.”

Cardi went on to tweet out a photo of a woman with a flower tattooed on her face, showing everyone her desired look.

Knowing that the baby’s name is Wave, Cardi could have meant that she was considering inking a wave emoji on her face.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to his daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

How cute is Wave Set Cephus???