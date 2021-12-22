Awwww, how sweet.

Cardi B is so generous to her husband Offset and one thing the couple is known to do is gift each other some extravagant birthday gifts. Last night was no different as the pair celebrated Offset’s birthday with a sneaker ball.

Offset and Cardi arrived at the celebration together in style, with Cardi wearing a re-worked sneaker corset, black pants, and tons of ice on her neck including an icy Playboy bunny necklace in celebration of her role as Playboy’s new creative director.

Offset kept it fancy with a baby blue Louis Vuitton jacket, light wash jeans, and sneakers.

To commemorate Offset turning 30, his superstar wife Cardi B presented him with a $2,000,000 check, wowing the crowd at his birthday party in Los Angeles before bursting into a little song.

“I know you have a lot of business ventures in 2022 so, here’s 2 million dollars, 2 million dollars, 2 million dollars, here you go!”

Offset seemed really happy with his big ol’ check, as cameras captured him smiling from ear to ear and dancing with it at the party. Back in October for Cardi B’s birthday, Offset gifted the star a home in the Dominican Republic.

The father of four wasn’t the only person to walk away with some cash last night. Even though it was Offset’s birthday, the DailyMail reports that Cardi B made it rain on guests as she reportedly threw $100,000 in cash into the crowd while on stage with her hubby.

Special guests were also in the building last night, including French Montana and Kanye West.

Happy 30th birthday, Offset!