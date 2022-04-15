Bossip Video

DaBaby hops on social media after it was reported a trespasser was shot at his North Carolina compound.

Yesterday, news broke that a shooting occurred at DaBaby’s North Carolina compound late Wednesday night. While there were only a few details released, some things were for certain. Whoever was trespassing received a gunshot wound to the leg and they had to scale a huge fence to even get onto the property. The intruder was sent to the local hospital after being shot upon arrival with non-life-threatening injuries and with a horrible lesson learned.

At this moment, we still have no idea the motive of why the person jumped his fence to gain access to the property, but DaBaby didn’t let that stop or ruin his day. Yesterday, he jumped on social media to confirm he was the one to shoot the intruder proclaiming “two of’em.”

The “two” is referring to a previous situation where he killed a man inside a local Walmart that tried to rob him.

He later added in a separate post;

“I chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great. 👍🏾 Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back💥”

His comment captioned a clip of Cam’ron’s infamous “N***s get shot every day, B” quote from “Paid In Full.”

Iredell County emergency services released the 911 call from the incident and DaBaby can be heard being calm and collected while a man in the background screams in pain.

You can listen to the call in its entirety below.