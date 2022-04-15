Knifed Up: Jayda Cheaves Admits Eye Lift After Previously Blaming Wig, ‘If I Have Money To Fix Something, I’m Gonna Fix It!’

“WAYDA DAMN MINUTE!?”

This week, Jayda Cheaves fans couldn’t help but notice something different about the social media influencer.

Celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae, who’s responsible for slaying and the laying the hair of Insta baddies like Ari Fletcher and even Nicki Minaj, sent fans of the Waydaminbrand founder spiraling after he posted a short clip of the star’s freshly installed blonde wig.

“Jaydaaaaa😍😍😍😍 I love when the wigs pull the face-up,” Tae captioned a short video of a makeup-less Cheaves getting her hair done.

While some social media goers raved about the Pretty Little Thing ambassador’s curly blonde tresses, a few folks commented that they could barely recognize Cheaves with the new hairdo.

“I did NOT know that was HER . Wow . She look different,” wrote one person.

While another user replied:

“What’s going on with her face? She better not be touching it!”

Of course, social media went into full-on speculation about whether Cheaves had cosmetic surgery done to her face, as her cheekbones and eyebrows appeared to look tighter than usual.

Initially, the bustling entrepreneur shot down the chatter on her Instagram stories, telling her 7 Million followers that she hadn’t gone under the knife.

“She look different I don’t like her face Shut up y’all ain’t say that till i put a wig on my head,” Cheaves wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “Just say y’all forgot how i looked in wigs since i haven’t been wearing them.”

After the comments kept pouring in about the mother of one’s seemingly new face, Cheaves decided to set the record straight once and for all when a nosy Instagram user replied:

“Not you posting a old video because of your new eyebrow lift,” to which the influencer clapped back:

“Eye lift. And i had it here actually. “Google an eye lift and then come back to me.. it looks exaggerated because i have on a wig which snatches me more.”

Cheaves then went live on Instagram, where she admitted to having an eye lift surgery to correct a droopy eye that she had developed from ptosis, a condition that can occur if there’s damage to the nerve that controls the muscles of the eyelid, or if there’s swelling in the area. The star explained that she underwent the procedure because one of her eyes was “bigger than” the other.

“I had a lazy eye due to excessive skin over my eyelid so of course, if I have the money to fix something, I’m gonna fix it… I’ve always been that girl,” she continued. “If it’s something that I don’t like, I’m going to pay to get it done… I just wanted my eyes to be symmetrical. I didn’t do sh*t to my face.”

The social media beauty went on to share that she was currently filming for a new reality TV show and that she wanted to look “flawless” for her onscreen debut.

Jayda Wayda still looking good though!

What do you think about Jayda’s new and improved look? Tell us down below!