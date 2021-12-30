Bossip Video

In case you missed it, 2021 had some of the biggest celeb plastic surgery scandals and confessions ever. From enhancements to sucking away unwanted body parts, the pandemic didn’t stop any of these folks from striving for physical perfection.

Latto Confirmed She Had A Breast Augmentation

Over the summer, rapper Latto not only retired her old rap moniker but she retired her old breasts. After a fan attempted to call her out, she confirmed she got a pair of new bazookas at the doctor.

