TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ continues with Erica Campbell this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!

Gospel music pioneer, Erica Campbell didn’t grow up wanting to be singer. Like many black kids in the church she was forced to join the choir at the young age of eleven. She recalls the time her friend’s mom prophesied over her and her voice and promised that her vocal skills would one day pay off.

The gospel industry got introduced to Erica Campbell when she and her sister, Tina Campbell, formed the group Mary Mary in 1998 following the release of their best-selling debut album, Thankful (2000), which contained the hit single “Shackles (Praise You)”.

Word got out pretty quickly about the talented duo and a baby biding war began. The group was offered several contracts from record labels including Bad Boy but eventually signed with Columbia Records.

Erica gives credit to God for allowing her dreams to come true all while reaching success with her sister.

“We did something called the come back with Jesus in an arena with 80,000 people. They were banging on the floor going “Mary, Mary!” and I was like you let my dream come true. I’m so grateful I was able to do all that with my sister!”

Also airing on TV is Unsung Presents: The Decades is a 4-part special that tells the full story of the evolution of music, showcasing the music and artists that provided the soundtrack of Black America from Motown and disco in the 70s, to the revolutionary sound and style of hip hop throughout the 2000s.

Radio personality, Headkrack discusses JADE’s “Don’t Walk Away” song and how it became a fell good R&B track.

Sunday’s episode continues the season to highlight some of the biggest stars of the 90s and 2000s.

TV One’s UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell and UNSUNG: The Decades airs on Sunday, April 17th at 9 PM ET/8c. Will you be tuned in?